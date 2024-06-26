Top 6 award winning Korean dramas on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2024

Korean dramas are gaining popularity on OTT platforms and are a hit among viewers these days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King's Affection: In this moving historical drama, a crown prince balances duty and love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Squid Game: Participants expose social truths while risking all in lethal games for a chance at a life-changing reward.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extraordinary Attorney Woo: A trailblazing legal practitioner who redefines courtroom drama by taking on cases with humor and compassion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: In this quaint beach village, where oddball people accentuate the romance, love grows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing on You: A borderless forbidden romance that combines poignant moments with tense geopolitical circumstances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Glory: In this gripping sports drama, athletes compete for success while demonstrating teamwork and personal development.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Which of these award winning Korean drama have you watched?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bad Cop actor Gulshan Devaiah and his Top 8 best work till now on OTT

 

 Find Out More