Top 6 Korean dramas coming up in April on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 26, 2024
"Parasyte: The Grey" will reportedly debut on Netflix in the first part of April. Based on Hitoshi Iwasaki's well-known manga work, this miniseries will be turned into a live-action series.
TVN's next time-travel drama "Lovely Runner" is scheduled to debut. Kim Hye Young plays Im Sol in the show, while Byun Woo Seok plays the lead role.
Blood Free, which put an end to centuries of animal flesh eating by humans, is currently leading the market with a unique strategy.
One of the most eagerly awaited K-dramas of the season is Missing Crown Prince. This historical romantic comedy tells the tale of a royal prince against the backdrop of the Joseon Era.
The richest people are followed in the reality series Super Rich in Korea, which features lavish attire, exotic cars, and invitation-only gatherings.
"Park Young-Han (Lee Je Hoon) is a young detective," according to the official synopsis of Chief Detective. When he realizes that human dignity is actually being violated, he gets enraged,
"Queen of Tears," a recently released K-drama, tells the tale of power and love inside a family-run company empire.
In the meantime, the newly released film "Wonderful World" depicts a mother's unwavering pursuit of vengeance and justice for the death of her son.
