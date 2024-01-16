Top 6 Korean dramas with haters to lovers story angle to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
The K-dramas that feature opponents becoming lovers are a prime example of the fine line that separates hate from love.
Seeing rivals turn into dedicated, smitten lovers is one of the most breathtaking scenes to see.
The drama's name alone should be self-explanatory. The main character in Love To Hate You is "Yeo Mi Ran," a tough lawyer and specialist in material arts.
One of the most popular K-dramas that swept over Asia is My Love From The Star. Actress "Cheon Song Yi" is an airhead who is having a crisis in her profession.
The main character of Touch Your Heart is "Oh Yoon Seo," an actress who begins working at a legal office in order to get ready for her next movie in which she would portray a lawyer.
Her Private Life tells the tale of "Sung Duk Mi," a talented but underappreciated gallery curator. During the day, she curates galleries, and at night, she's a die-hard K-pop enthusiast.
The captivating tale Suspicious Partner centers on prosecutor "Noh Ji-wook" and the trainee "Eun Bong-hee."
One of the largest and smartest conglomerates in South Korea is called "Min Kyu." In I'm Not A Robot, he has a severe allergy called Dermatographia, which causes him to be allergic to human contact.
