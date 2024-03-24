Top 6 Turkish dramas on MX Player to watch for free
Shivani Pawaskar
| Mar 24, 2024
First up, we have Our Story starring Hazal Kaya and Burak Deniz. The series is an adaptation of Shameless.
Our Story is about six siblings from a dysfunctional family who hope to have a better tomorrow. Filiz meets a mysterious man called Baris who forms a part of their journey.
The Promise or Yemin stars Ozge Yagiz and Gokberk Demirci. Their chemistry was a huge hit.
It follows the story of two strangers who are forced to marry each other.
DayDreamer aka Erkenci Kuş is about Sanem, an aspiring writer who in order to escape marriage gets a job only to fall in love with her boss, Can.
DayDreamer stars Demet Ozdemir and Can Yaman in lead roles. Their chemistry is palpable.
Flames of Fate is about people with luxurious lifestyles and shallow lives. True colours of people living glitz and glam life come to the fore in this one.
It's an ensemble cast drama starring Demet Evgar, Hazar Ergüçlü and Dilan Çiçek Deniz in the lead roles.
Restless Wind or Bir Deli Rüzgar is about Melike, a star of the 80s who turns into a toilet cleaner. She meets Gökçe Yücel who hopes for a better future.
This period Turkish drama is a must-watch.
And then we have Kuzgun. It is about a man who waits to take revenge for 20 years. However, his love comes between his revenge.
The series stars Barış Arduç and Burcu Biricik in lead roles.
