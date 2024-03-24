Top 6 Turkish dramas on MX Player to watch for free

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2024

First up, we have Our Story starring Hazal Kaya and Burak Deniz. The series is an adaptation of Shameless.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Our Story is about six siblings from a dysfunctional family who hope to have a better tomorrow. Filiz meets a mysterious man called Baris who forms a part of their journey. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Promise or Yemin stars Ozge Yagiz and Gokberk Demirci. Their chemistry was a huge hit. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It follows the story of two strangers who are forced to marry each other. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

DayDreamer aka Erkenci Kuş is about Sanem, an aspiring writer who in order to escape marriage gets a job only to fall in love with her boss, Can. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

DayDreamer stars Demet Ozdemir and Can Yaman in lead roles. Their chemistry is palpable.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flames of Fate is about people with luxurious lifestyles and shallow lives. True colours of people living glitz and glam life come to the fore in this one. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It's an ensemble cast drama starring Demet Evgar, Hazar Ergüçlü and Dilan Çiçek Deniz in the lead roles. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Restless Wind or Bir Deli Rüzgar is about Melike, a star of the 80s who turns into a toilet cleaner. She meets Gökçe Yücel who hopes for a better future. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This period Turkish drama is a must-watch. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And then we have Kuzgun. It is about a man who waits to take revenge for 20 years. However, his love comes between his revenge.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The series stars Barış Arduç and Burcu Biricik in lead roles. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kaho Na Kaho and other Top 10 most iconic Emraan Hashmi songs

 

 Find Out More