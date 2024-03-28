Top 6 upcoming OTT releases to watch in April 2024

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2024

Amar Singh Chamkila: The life story of musician Amar Singh Chamkila will be the subject of a biographical drama that will debut on Netflix.

Scoop: A Netflix original movie based on the controversial BBC Newsnight interview starring Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew.

A charming romantic comedy from Kuwait that explores love and fun on a honeymoon is called Honeymoonish.

Crooks: It is about to stream on Netflix and is supposedly a very thrilling film.

The primary character of the City Hunter series is Ryo Saeba. He is a very proficient sweeper, a cross between a hitman and a private investigator.

A Japanese science fiction horror anime series called Parasyte: The Grey tells the story of unknown parasites taking over human hosts.

So its time to get ready and binge watch these upcoming films in April.

