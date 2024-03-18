Top 6 upcoming Telugu films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Film enthusiasts will have a busy month in the second part of March 2024 since a number of excellent Telugu-language films will be available on OTT.
A lot of the biggest streaming services, including Aha Video, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, and others, are getting ready to release something that will suit your preferences.
Abraham Ozler chronicles the travels of a top police officer named Abraham Trichuer (ACP Trichuer), who accepts the task of tracking down a virulent serial killer.
Lal Salaam revolves around the lives of two religiously diverse cricket rivals who were formerly teammates but turned into competitors as a result of intercommunal strife in the area.
With a secret goal, Subndar Rao travels to the isolated town of Miryalametta. He poses as an English teacher in the Sundaram Master movie in order to keep his true identity a secret.
The main character in Em Chesthunnav is Sai, a recent B Tech graduate who is aimless and spends his time aimlessly strolling the streets.
Operation Valentine is purportedly patterned on the notorious Pulwama terrorist incident, which happened on February 14, 2019, Valentine's Day.
The story of Sachin, who is cruelly rejected by his sweetheart Anjali since she is already in love with someone else, is told in Premalu.
