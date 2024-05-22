Top 7 action thrillers inspired by real rescue missions on OTT platforms
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 22, 2024
Tiger Zinda Hai: A thrilling follow-up that centers on a RAW agent and his audacious quest to free Indian nurses kidnapped by terrorists.
An engrossing story of the biggest-ever civilian evacuation in history, Airlift was spearheaded by a businessman amid Iraq's 1990 invasion of Kuwait.
Based on a true tale, the movie Mission Raniganj tells the narrative of a mining engineer who bravely tries to free trapped miners from a flooded coal mine.
The 2018 Thai cave rescue, in which international drivers raced against time to save twelve boys and their coach, is powerfully dramatized in the film Thirteen Lives.
Apollo 13: A gripping dramatization of the terrifying real-life space mission in which NASA labored nonstop to rescue the crew who were trapped.
Argo: A gripping film that poses as a movie about the CIA's effort to free six Americans held captive in Iran in 1979.
World Trade Center is an intense drama based on the actual rescue of two Port Authority policemen who were buried beneath the wreckage after the 9/11 attacks.
