Top 7 Alt Balaji shows to binge watch without any subscription
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Many Alt Balaji web shows are currently accessible on various OTT platforms.
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is available on Jio Cinema.
Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is available on Zee5 to watch for free.
Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat can be seen on Jio Cinema for free.
Watch Broken But Beautiful on Zee5 without any subscription.
Haq Se is another show of Alt Balaji which is available on Jio Cinema for free.
Stream Bose-Dead/Alive on Jio Cinema with no subscription.
Apharan is on Jio Cinema and you can watch it for free.
