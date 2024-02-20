Top 7 Alt Balaji shows to binge watch without any subscription

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

Many Alt Balaji web shows are currently accessible on various OTT platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is available on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is available on Zee5 to watch for free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat can be seen on Jio Cinema for free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch Broken But Beautiful on Zee5 without any subscription.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haq Se is another show of Alt Balaji which is available on Jio Cinema for free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stream Bose-Dead/Alive on Jio Cinema with no subscription.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apharan is on Jio Cinema and you can watch it for free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 steamy kisses of Bollywood that will make you go week in your knees

 

 Find Out More