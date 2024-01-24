Top 7 banned classic films to watch on Amazon Prime, YouTube and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
In the history of cinema, many films beacame a controversial topic and were banned for a release, but you could now watch these films on various OTT.
The seductive tale and captivating cinematography of Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love won praise by the audience.
This political drama, Aandhi, starring Suchitra Sen and Sanjeev Kumar from earlier in the decade, centers on the complex relationship between a successful politician and her divorced husband.
One of the banned films is the thriller film I Spit on Your Grave, which is notorious for its vivid and violent portrayal of sexual violence and retaliation.
The final installment of the Elemental Trilogy, which also includes Fire and Earth, is the filmic masterpiece Water, which was directed by the innovative filmmaker Deepa Mehta.
Directed by Sam Raimi, this horror masterpiece is a cult favorite and the start of the Evil Dead series.
One of Chaplin's most famous and timely works is The Great Dictator. The film takes a humorous look at the rise of authoritarian regimes, fascism, and Adolf Hitler.
In the satirical mockumentary Borat, Sacha Baron Cohen plays the fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev.
