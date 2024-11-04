Top 7 best films based on cute love stories to watch on Netflix
Janhvi Sharma
| Nov 04, 2024
Here is a list of some amazing films on Netflix that are based on cute love stories.
Luka Chuppi is a film about the concept of live-in relationships in small towns.
Laapataa Ladies is a story that will make you believe in the power of true love.
Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the main roles.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in main roles.
Barfi is a story about a deaf and mute boy who falls in love with a normal girl.
Luka Chuppi is a film directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a story about two individuals falling in love.
Dream Girl 2 is a story of a middle-class boy who disguises himself as Pooja.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is about a carefree guy who falls for an ambitious girl.
