Top 7 best Indian crime thrillers with major twists in plots to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 06, 2024
Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor in the role of a disgruntled artist. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Farzi will keep you glued to the screens with its crime, drama and plot twists.
Footfairy is about a serial killer with a fetish for feet. Watch on Netflix.
Bob Biswas is about Bob Biswas who gets hit by a car in the film. Available to watch on ZEE5.
Footfairy features Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in main roles.
Vikram Vedha is about an honest police officer and notorious gangster. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Article 15 on Netflix is about IPS officer who investigates about three Dalit girls who get raped and murdered.
Bambai Meri Jaan is a period crime thriller web series starring Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary in main roles. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Killer Soup starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee on Netflix will keep you glued to its plot.
Bob Biswas film will keep you hooked with Abhishek Bachchan’s compelling performance.
