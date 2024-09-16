Top 7 best Indian detective thrillers with mind blowing plots to watch on Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2024

Here is a list of Indian detective thrillers with mind-blowing plots that will mess with your head.

Shekhar Home, Byomkesh Bakshi and more compelling Indian detective thrillers to watch now.

Agent Raghav: Crime Branch will surely keep you hooked with its gripping storylines, on ZEE5.

Shekhar Home on Jio Cinema is about Shekhar Home and his new housemate Jayvrat Sahni.

Byomkesh Bakshi on YouTube is a story about Byomkesh Bakshi played by Rajit Kapur.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is about a small-time private detective with big dreams. Watch on MX Player.

Bobby Jasoos streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a story about an aspiring private detective living in Hyderabad.

Samrat & Co. on Amazon Prime Video stars Rajeev Khandelwal as a private detective.

Karamchand is another brilliant classic series about a brilliant private detective.

Indian detective thrillers have managed to grab attention with their blend of suspense, intrigue and more.

