Top 7 best Korean dramas that should be made in India too

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024

The Hallyu wave is taking over India slowly but surely as Korean Dramas and K-pop rise in popularity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These are some of the Korean dramas that should be remade in India as they could highly resonate with India’s audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reply 1988 resonates with Indian fans by depicting relatable family dynamics and youth struggles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sky Castle highlights the intense pressure on students and lengths parents go to for their children's education, a theme relevant in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha shows the importance of home, which Indian audiences can relate to.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Itaewon Class showcases the Asian hustle culture through hard work and determination, a trait valued by Indian societies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Something in the Rain addresses societal taboos and challenges faced by women, reflecting issues prevalent in Indian households.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She Was Pretty explores beauty standards and self-love, resonating with audiences in India where societal beauty ideals can be toxic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor Cha portrays the sacrifices and aspirations of mothers, a universally relatable theme.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actors who will be box office kings in 2024

 

 Find Out More