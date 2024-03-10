Top 7 best Korean dramas that should be made in India too
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
The Hallyu wave is taking over India slowly but surely as Korean Dramas and K-pop rise in popularity.
These are some of the Korean dramas that should be remade in India as they could highly resonate with India’s audience.
Reply 1988 resonates with Indian fans by depicting relatable family dynamics and youth struggles.
Sky Castle highlights the intense pressure on students and lengths parents go to for their children's education, a theme relevant in India.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha shows the importance of home, which Indian audiences can relate to.
Itaewon Class showcases the Asian hustle culture through hard work and determination, a trait valued by Indian societies.
Something in the Rain addresses societal taboos and challenges faced by women, reflecting issues prevalent in Indian households.
She Was Pretty explores beauty standards and self-love, resonating with audiences in India where societal beauty ideals can be toxic.
Doctor Cha portrays the sacrifices and aspirations of mothers, a universally relatable theme.
