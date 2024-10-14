Top 7 best politics based films to watch now

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2024

Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi is a story of an imprisoned uneducated and corrupt politician who decides to study and pass 10th exams.

The film is directed by Tushar Jalota.

Article 370 on Netflix stars Yami Gautam.

Thackeray on Netflix is a film about the life of Shiv Sena Founder, Bal Thackeray.

The film follows a British film student traveling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement.

Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti film is about patriotism and nationalism.

Madras Cafe starring John Abraham is a story about Sri Lankan Civil War and the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Article 370 is about the events that led to the nullification of the article.

Raajneeti film is directed by Prakash Jha. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif in main roles.

Godfather is a political action thriller film directed by Mohan Raja.

