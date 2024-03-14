Top 7 best revenge thrillers you must watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Mar 14, 2024
Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu would leave you guessing till the end. The film is on Netflix.
Bollywoodlife.com
Mersal tells the story of Maaran who is falsely arrested for the murder of his colleague. He soon learns that the real culprit is his lookalike.
Bollywoodlife.com
Mersal features Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role. It is directed by none other than Atlee. Watch this one on MX Player, Hotstar, Netflix or ZEE5.
Bollywoodlife.com
Badlapur changed the perception of Varun Dhawan as an actor. The actor experimented with this Sriram Raghavan movie.
Bollywoodlife.com
Badlapur talks about Raghu who decides to take revenge on those who killed his family. Watch it on JioCinema, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.
Bollywoodlife.com
In Gabbar Is Back, Akshay Kumar goes on a protest revenge against corrupt and illegal construction. It makes for an amazing watch. Check it out on Netflix.
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghajini is one of the most loved movies starring Aamir Khan. The film still instils nostalgia amongst the masses. It is on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video.
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghajini, though a remake, is a well-made one. A man goes on revenge against the man who killed the love of his life. The only catch is he suffers from anterograde amnesia.
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaabil is one of the best and most underrated movies and the cast is just perfect. A Blind man takes revenge on a corrupt politician after his wife is raped and killed. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Bollywoodlife.com
Rakta Charitra is about a killer bandit who becomes a politician to avenge the deaths in his family. Watch this one Amazon Prime Video.
Bollywoodlife.com
