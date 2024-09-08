Top 7 best romantic K-dramas starring Park Eun-bin to watch during the weekend on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 08, 2024
Park Eun-bin is a South Korean actress who started her career as a child model.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She manages to turn heads in style with her acting chops.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Do You Like Brahms on Viki is about the lives of classical music students.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Operation Proposal is about a man who gets a chance to travel back in time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hello, My Twenties on Netflix is about five female housemates and college students who meet and live.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Father, I will take care of you on Netflix is a story about a retired couple whose life is disturbed when their adult children move back with them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo 2 is one of the most popular k-dramas that keep fans glued to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Castaway Diva on Netflix is about a young woman who dreams of becoming a singer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The King's Affection is a story about a crown prince's twin sister who disguises herself as her brother after his death. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is about a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Yuvika Chaudhary and other Top TV stars and their amazing maternity shoots
Find Out More