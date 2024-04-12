Top 7 black comedy thrillers to watch for a perfect start of the weekend on OTT platforms

Check out all the black comedy thriller films that we have for you for a perfect start of the weekend.

Black Mail stars Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh and Divya Dutta. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Birdman on Amazon Prime Video is written and directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Andhadhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana as visually impaired. Available to watch on Netflix.

Beef is about two strangers whose lives changes post road rage incident. Watch on Netflix.

Hasmukh stars Vir Das who is shown as an aspiring comedian. Stream on Netflix.

Good Luck Jerry starring Janhvi Kapoor who enters the world of drug peddling. Available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Monica, O My Darling is about young robotics expert and his plan for a perfect murder. Stream on Netflix.

