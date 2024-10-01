Top 7 Bollywood films that are remakes of hit Korean movies to stream on OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2024

Did you know Jaane Jaan, Dhamaka and more Bollywood films have been remakes of hit Korean movies of Oldboy, The Man from Nowhere and more.

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that are remakes of hit Korean movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT.

Jaane Jaan streaming on Netflix is a remake of Perfect Number which is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

Dhamaka is the Hindi remake of The Terror Live and you can watch it on Netflix.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan starrer Jazbaa is the Hindi remake of Seven Days. On ZEE5.

Bharat streaming on Amazon Prime Video is the Hindi remake of Ode to My Father, which stars Hwang Jung Min, Kim Yunjin and Oh Dal Su.

Zinda is the Hindi remake of Oldboy and it stars Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitley in main roles. On Amazon Prime Video.

Ugly Aur Pagli available to watch on Amazon Prime Video is the Hindi remake of My Sassy Girl.

John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome is the Hindi remake of The Man from Nowhere.

