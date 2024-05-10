Top 7 Bollywood murder mystery films on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 10, 2024
Check how many of these murder mysteries have you watched on OTT.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar challenges ideas of justice by revealing a convoluted story of deceit and truth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun turns the screen into a mysterious canvas as it dances between shadows and mysteries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ugly explores the evil side of human nature and presents an honest picture of avarice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rahasya entices viewers into a conspiratorial web as it solves itself like a compelling puzzle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raat Akeli Hai transports viewers to a place where secrets abound.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badla pursues justice by engaging in a never-ending game of cat and mouse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Every frame in Drishyam’s gripping story contains a clue.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 flop films of 2024 so far
Find Out More