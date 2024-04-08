Top 7 Bollywood thrillers with complex characters on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 08, 2024
Some thrillers are actually worth remembering and here is a list of some of the most known thrillers with complex characters for you.
Discover the bizarre world of a renowned contract killer with Bob Biswas.
Experience a terrifying voyage into a serial killer's psyche with Footfairy.
Article 15: Subvert social standards in this powerful thriller that exposes corruption and caste prejudice.
Vikram Vedha: Witness an exhilarating pursuit between a police officer and a master criminal.
Bambai Meri Jaan: In this suspenseful thriller, discover Mumbai's dark secrets and lurking threats.
Enter a bowl of mystery and suspense with terrible implications in Killer Soup.
Farzi: In this gripping thriller, be ready for treachery and deceit at every turn.
