Top 7 Bollywood thrillers with complex characters on Netflix and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2024

Some thrillers are actually worth remembering and here is a list of some of the most known thrillers with complex characters for you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Discover the bizarre world of a renowned contract killer with Bob Biswas.

Experience a terrifying voyage into a serial killer's psyche with Footfairy.

Article 15: Subvert social standards in this powerful thriller that exposes corruption and caste prejudice.

Vikram Vedha: Witness an exhilarating pursuit between a police officer and a master criminal.

Bambai Meri Jaan: In this suspenseful thriller, discover Mumbai's dark secrets and lurking threats.

Enter a bowl of mystery and suspense with terrible implications in Killer Soup.

Farzi: In this gripping thriller, be ready for treachery and deceit at every turn.

