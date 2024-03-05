Top 7 C-grade Bollywood movies streaming on OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

C-grade movies are a thing of the past and we rarely see any new ones these days.

These movies are usually very graphic, hence banned by the censor board. Here are some C-grade movies of the past that actually went through.

Gunda was a revenge story of a coolie against a crime lord after his family is killed.

Shera follows a man who unleashes his violent alter ego to seek revenge for his sister's murder.

Jagira revolves around a falsely accused police officer who becomes a dacoit to fight against a real one.

Loha, the story of two ex-officers who team up to take down a criminal who has become too powerful.

Golden Eyes Secret Agent 077 was the Indian take on James Bond but with low budget, with a secret agent fighting to retrieve a stolen microfilm.

The Adventures of Robinhood and Bandit as the name suggests follows the adventures of Robinhood but in a worse way.

Andheri Raat Mein, Diya Tere Haath Mein is one of the most funkiest names for any movie with Dada Kondke in a key role

