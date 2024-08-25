Top 7 Chinese thriller web series to watch for wholesome entertainment on Netflix and more OTT
Are You Safe on Viki Rakuten is about three main characters — Qin Huai, Zhou You, and Chen Mo.
Day and Night streaming on YouTube is about twin brothers who get framed for a murder.
Tientsin Mystic is about Guo Deyou, a river policeman. Watch on Prime Video.
Medical Examiner Dr. Qin is about Dr. Qin Ming who is a forensic pathologist. On Viki Rakuten.
Judge Dee’s Mystery streaming on Netflix is about a detective who solves complex cases.
Decoded available to watch on Viki Rakuten is a perfect mystery, action film.
Desire Catcher on Viki Rakuten is about Lu Feng Ping who is a hypnotist and solves crimes.
Which is your favourite Chinese web series to watch on OTT?
