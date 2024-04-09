Top 7 compelling murder mystery movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2024

Badla movie on Netflix has Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It is about a woman accused of her partner's murder, a lawyer investigates the truth.

Ittefaq on Netflix revolves around a double murder case. It is a neo-noir mystery thriller with two suspects who are also witnesses.

Kahaani movie on Prime Video is Vidya Balan's best. The film revolves around a pregnant woman who is searching for her dead husband.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Netflix is about a police officer who investigates a shocking case of a missing actor. He is also dealing with personal loss.

Merry Christmas is on Netflix. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi bring in their stellar performances to this thrilling murder mystery.

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix has Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a cop investigating a complicated murder case.

Haseen Dillruba on Netflix has Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu. The climax of this murder mystery will leave you shocked.

Rahasya released in 2015. The story revolves around a man who is accused of murdering his own daughter, however, investigation soon takes a turn. Watch on Zee5.

Cuttputlli on Disney+Hotstar. A serial killer puts a police officer on a serious chase whilst committing gruesome murders.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist is on Zee5. The film is about a serial killer who targets film critics.

