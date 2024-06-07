Top 7 controversial films streaming on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 07, 2024
Gandu is enmeshed in drug abuse and has frequent sexual fantasies that result in a string of delusions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A mafia lord kidnaps a woman and gives her a year to fall in love with him in the film 365 Days.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Yale Law student considers the hardships and resiliency of his Appalachian family in Hillbilly Elegy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A man born on the same day as Jesus is misidentified as the Messiah in Monty Python's Life of Brian.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
To the Bone: An unusual therapy helps a young woman combat her anorexia.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Blonde: A fictitious account of Marilyn Monroe's hardships and life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cuties: A young child decides to explore her individuality and identity by joining a dancing company.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Which of these films did you find the most controversial?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best mystery-thrillers web series to stream on Zee5 and other OTT
Find Out More