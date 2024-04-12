Top 7 cop dramas on JioCinema, Netflix that will keep you engaged

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2024

Sacred Games is a story about cat and mouse race between police officer Sartaj Singh and gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. Available to watch on Netflix.

Abhay is about a cop trying to save lives of innocent people. Watch it on ZEE5.

Inspector Avinash is a story about a cop who plans to take down crime syndicate. Available to watch on JioCinema.

Delhi Crime is a story about 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case. You can watch it on Netflix.

Dahaad stars Sonakshi Sinha as a cop who tries to solve a mysterious case. Stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video is about police officer who gets a high-profile case.

Bhaukaal on MX Player is a story about a police officer who tries to re-establish law in Muzaffarnagar.

