Top 7 cop dramas on JioCinema, Netflix that will keep you engaged
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
Sacred Games is a story about cat and mouse race between police officer Sartaj Singh and gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. Available to watch on Netflix.
Abhay is about a cop trying to save lives of innocent people. Watch it on ZEE5.
Inspector Avinash is a story about a cop who plans to take down crime syndicate. Available to watch on JioCinema.
Delhi Crime is a story about 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case. You can watch it on Netflix.
Dahaad stars Sonakshi Sinha as a cop who tries to solve a mysterious case. Stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video is about police officer who gets a high-profile case.
Bhaukaal on MX Player is a story about a police officer who tries to re-establish law in Muzaffarnagar.
