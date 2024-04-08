Top 7 crime films about assassins to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
These films will keep you hooked to the screens.
The American is about an assassin who goes by various aliases. Watch it on JioCinema.
Run All Night streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about a former hitman who has an isolated life.
Leon: The Professional available to watch on Amazon Prime Video is a story about an emotionally detached hitman.
Columbiana is about an assassin who wants to seek revenge. Available to watch on YouTube.
Road to Perdition is a film about Michael Sullivan Sr.'s son who witnessed a brutal killing. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Assassins on Amazon Prime Video is about a hitman who is about to get retired.
The Contract is about a retired police officer and school gym instructor. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
