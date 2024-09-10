Top 7 dark comedy films to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT platforms
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 10, 2024
Fargo on Prime Video is about Jerry Lundegaard who hires two bumbling criminals to kidnap his wife.
Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings on Netflix is about a young woman trapped in an abusive marriage with Hamza.
Ishqiya on YouTube stars Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan in main roles.
Pagglait on Netflix stars Sanya Malhotra in main roles wherein she plays a young widow who remains emotionally detached from her husband’s sudden death.
Phas Gaye Re Obama is about an NRI who loses his fortune due to the economic crisis in US. On YouTube.
The Cable Guy is a story about regular guy who just wants to get cable installed in his new apartment. Watch on Prime Video.
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas on Prime Video is about journalist Raoul Duke and his eccentric lawyer Dr. Gonzo.
