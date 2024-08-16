Top 7 disturbing documentaries about serial killers that will leave you scared on Netflix, YouTube and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 16, 2024
A look at the best serial killer documentaries to watch now.
These documentaries will mess up with your brains.
H.H. Holmes: America's first serial killer is about dark depths of Holmes’ psyche. Watch on Tubi.
Conversations with a killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes on Netflix is a spine-chilling true crime docuseries.
The raincoat killer: Chasing a predator in Korea is about sadistic serial killer, Yoo Young-chul who used hammer to kill his victims. Watch on Netflix.
Indian predator: Beast of Bangalore is about the serial killer and rapist Umesh Reddy. Watch on Netflix.
Indian Predator will keep you glued to the TV screens with their strong plot.
Tales of the GRIM Sleeper available to watch on Netflix is about a serial killer who terrorised Los Angeles by killing over 100 people.
The ripper on Netflix is about the murders of 13 women during 1975 and 1980 in England.
The Karma Killings streaming on YouTube is about the Surinder Koli who was a killer and a cannibal.
