Top 7 disturbing Indian serial killer movies and web series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| May 03, 2024
Ratsasan streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is a perfect Tamil psychological thriller about Arun.
Raman Raghav on ZEE5 is a stor about a psychopathic murderer.
Kaun? is a story about a young woman that you can watch on YouTube.
Ek Villain stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in main roles. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Dahaad stars Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma in main roles. Watch on Prime Video.
Posham Pa is based on the true story of a serial killer. Available to watch on ZEE5.
Hasmukh is a dark comedy-thriller series that you can watch on Netflix.
