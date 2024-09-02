Top 7 disturbing psychological horror thrillers to watch on Netflix for sleepless nights
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 02, 2024
Gerald’s Game is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.
The Perfection is about a former prodigy who left the academy to care for her mother.
Run is a horror thriller about a mother who appears to be the perfect caregiver to her daughter, who is in a wheelchair.
Cam is about a camgirl who performs live-streamed adult content.
Smile will leave you hooked to the screens with their storyline. The plot is about therapist Dr Rose Cotter’s life who gets shocked when her patients die.
Regression is a perfect psychological horror-thriller which is about a father who is accused of sexually abusing his teenage daughter.
Jacob’s Ladder is a story about a Vietnam War veteran, who experiences hallucinations.
