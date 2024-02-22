Top 7 erotic web series on Netflix and other OTT to watch with doors closed

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024

As enjoyable as it might be to read erotica, watching an erotic web series can also be quite satisfying.

"Sex/Life" - Tracks a lady as she battles the lure of her ex-boyfriend while delving into her past desires and present circumstances.

"Bridgerton" is a Regency-era London story that combines scandal, seduction, and passion with aristocratic intrigue.

"Sex Education" is about a socially shy youngster who launches a sex advise business at his high school with the assistance of his mother, a sex therapist.

"Virgin River" - A nurse moves to an isolated California community, discovering mysteries and falling in love along the way - combines romance and drama.

"Industry" explores the lives of aspirational recent grads managing interpersonal relationships and power dynamics.

"Elite" delves into the high-class Spanish teens' life in a prestigious private school, replete with secrets, scandals, and love triangles.

"Outlander" - This historical fiction blends romance, adventure, and historical elements as it follows a World War II nurse who is sent back in time to 18th-century Scotland, where she encounters pleasure.

