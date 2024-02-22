Top 7 erotic web series on Netflix and other OTT to watch with doors closed
Vridhi Soodhan
As enjoyable as it might be to read erotica, watching an erotic web series can also be quite satisfying.
"Sex/Life" - Tracks a lady as she battles the lure of her ex-boyfriend while delving into her past desires and present circumstances.
"Bridgerton" is a Regency-era London story that combines scandal, seduction, and passion with aristocratic intrigue.
"Sex Education" is about a socially shy youngster who launches a sex advise business at his high school with the assistance of his mother, a sex therapist.
"Virgin River" - A nurse moves to an isolated California community, discovering mysteries and falling in love along the way - combines romance and drama.
"Industry" explores the lives of aspirational recent grads managing interpersonal relationships and power dynamics.
"Elite" delves into the high-class Spanish teens' life in a prestigious private school, replete with secrets, scandals, and love triangles.
"Outlander" - This historical fiction blends romance, adventure, and historical elements as it follows a World War II nurse who is sent back in time to 18th-century Scotland, where she encounters pleasure.
