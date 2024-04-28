Top 7 fantasy thrillers on Amazon Prime to binge watch now

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2024

A 2002 spin-off of The Mummy series, The Scorpion King tells the story of a warrior in ancient Egypt who is out for revenge.

The epic preface to the renowned trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), tells the story of the fight to destroy the One Ring and keep Middle-earth safe from evil.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is an action-packed fantasy movie that takes place in the legendary Dungeons & Dragons universe, where good forces oppose evil ones.

Van Helsing is a supernatural action-adventure film that pits Dracula and other famous monsters against the renowned monster hunter.

In the humorous adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, players must overcome perilous obstacles in order to survive and make it back home. The game is set in a virtual environment.

Gods of Egypt is a visually striking epic that depicts the ancient Egyptian mythological struggle between the gods and humanity.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is a fantastical adventure that takes place in the Wizarding World and centers on Newt Scamander's mission to reclaim magical animals in New York City in the 1920s.

