Top 7 fantasy thrillers on Amazon Prime to binge watch now

A 2002 spin-off of The Mummy series, The Scorpion King tells the story of a warrior in ancient Egypt who is out for revenge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The epic preface to the renowned trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), tells the story of the fight to destroy the One Ring and keep Middle-earth safe from evil.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is an action-packed fantasy movie that takes place in the legendary Dungeons & Dragons universe, where good forces oppose evil ones.
Van Helsing is a supernatural action-adventure film that pits Dracula and other famous monsters against the renowned monster hunter.
In the humorous adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, players must overcome perilous obstacles in order to survive and make it back home. The game is set in a virtual environment.
Gods of Egypt is a visually striking epic that depicts the ancient Egyptian mythological struggle between the gods and humanity.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is a fantastical adventure that takes place in the Wizarding World and centers on Newt Scamander's mission to reclaim magical animals in New York City in the 1920s.
