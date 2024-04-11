Top 7 films based on real-life authors to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 11, 2024
These low rated Bollywood films are great to watch with friends and family.
Goodbye Christopher Robin streaming on YouTube is a story of Billy Moon and his wife Daphne.
Iris is about the relationship between novelist Iris Murdoch and literary critic. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Kill Your Darlings on Plex is a story of Lucian Carr, Alen Ginsberg, William S. Burroughs, and Jack Kerouac.
Colette is a story of French author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette. You can watch this on Amazon Prime Video.
Manto stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in main roles. Watch now on Netflix.
Shirley is about author’s life and struggles with agoraphobia. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Saving Mr Banks streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story about Mary Poppins who goes through financial crunch.
