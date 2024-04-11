Top 7 films based on real-life authors to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2024

These low rated Bollywood films are great to watch with friends and family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goodbye Christopher Robin streaming on YouTube is a story of Billy Moon and his wife Daphne.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iris is about the relationship between novelist Iris Murdoch and literary critic. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kill Your Darlings on Plex is a story of Lucian Carr, Alen Ginsberg, William S. Burroughs, and Jack Kerouac.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Colette is a story of French author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette. You can watch this on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manto stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in main roles. Watch now on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shirley is about author’s life and struggles with agoraphobia. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saving Mr Banks streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story about Mary Poppins who goes through financial crunch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 Indian superhero films to stream on Netflix, ZEE5 and more OTT

 

 Find Out More