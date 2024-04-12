Top 7 films of professional wrestlers who became actors on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
Did you know, films have made wrestlers brillaint actors? Have a look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ronda Rousey: Expendables 3 on MX Player is about nightclub bouncer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dave Baustista: Army Of The Dead streaming on Netflix and his role is still remembered by many.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
John Cena in Peacemaker will leave you hooked to the screens. Available to watch on JioCinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
MicrosoftTeams-image (2002)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Steve Austin: The Condemned streaming on Netflix has a nail-biting storyline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dwayne Johnson in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is a treat to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Glenn Jacobs: See No Evil wins hearts with his performance as a psychopath. Watch on YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Becky Lynch: The Marine 6: Close Quarters will make you meet Mike and Luke. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 films which showcase amazing human-animal bond to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More