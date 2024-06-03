Top 7 films on Netflix that will leave the OTT this month
Enjoy the popular films that might leave your OTT platform soon.
In the action-packed thriller Bullet Train (2022), a group of assassins on related missions board a high-speed train in Japan, setting off a dangerous and crazy trip.
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is a comedy film that stars Will Ferrell in the role of a NASCAR driver.
Kill Bill is a two-part martial arts revenge story directed by Quentin Tarantino. It centers on "The Bride," a former assassin who wants revenge on her former teammates for betraying her on her wedding day.
Meg 2: The Trench is a sci-fi action movie that follows the story of "The Meg," taking viewers deeper into the oceanic trench where giant Megalodons and other prehistoric marine animals pose new risks.
The Imitation Game is a historical drama that explores the emotional hardships of Alan Turing, the brilliant mathematician who broke the Nazi Enigma code during World War II.
The Invitation is a horror film about a woman who accepts an offer to a sumptuous wedding in the English countryside following the loss of her mother, only to uncover a diabolical scheme.
The Mule is a Clint Eastwood-directed film that centers on an old man who unexpectedly becomes a cocaine courier for a Mexican cartel.
