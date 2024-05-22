Top 7 films on OTT based on revolutionary scientific events
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 22, 2024
Here are some of the movies which are inspired by the real life scientific events.
Mission Mangal: The movie tells the authentic tale of the women who led India's first trip to Mars, emphasizing their intelligence and tenacity in the face of social injustices.
The movie Hidden Figures pays tribute to the group of African-American women mathematicians who were instrumental in NASA's early development of the space program.
Tesla: An original perspective on the life of the brilliant inventor Nikola Tesla, his contacts with Thomas Edison, and his innovations in light and electricity.
October Sky is a 1950s drama film about Homer Hickam, the son of a coal miner, who decides to go against his father's wishes and pursue rocketry after seeing Sputnik.
Rocketry: The motivational tale of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who defied false suspicions of espionage while remaining committed to India's space program.
First Man explores the price of space flight and Neil Armstrong's personal sacrifices during his journey to become the first person to set foot on the moon. It is an engrossing read.
The biographical film Radioactive delves into the life and accomplishments of Marie Curie, emphasizing her revolutionary research with polonium and radium.
