Top 7 films that showcase loneliness of city life to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 26, 2024
Here is a list of films that showcase the loneliness of city life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Life In a Metro streaming on Netflix stars Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali and Shilpa Shetty in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Belly is a story about three roommates as they deal with love, careers and crisis in New Delhi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Lunchbox on Prime Video stars late Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bambai Meri Jaan on Prime Video showcases the struggles of Mumbai's life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma starring Wake Up Sid on Netflix is a must-watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wake Up Sid is a film about a carefree young man who gets on a journey of self discovery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rock On!! the film explores themes of regret and rediscovery. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Belly on Prime Video stars Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Vir Das in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Udaan is a film about a boy's struggle to pursue his dreams. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Lunchbox is a film about unlikely friendship which is formed through mistake.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Park Shin Hye Korean dramas and films to watch on Netflix and more OTT platforms
Find Out More