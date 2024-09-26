Top 7 films that showcase loneliness of city life to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Sep 26, 2024

Here is a list of films that showcase the loneliness of city life.

Life In a Metro streaming on Netflix stars Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali and Shilpa Shetty in main roles.

Delhi Belly is a story about three roommates as they deal with love, careers and crisis in New Delhi.

The Lunchbox on Prime Video stars late Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur in main roles.

Bambai Meri Jaan on Prime Video showcases the struggles of Mumbai's life.

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma starring Wake Up Sid on Netflix is a must-watch.

Wake Up Sid is a film about a carefree young man who gets on a journey of self discovery.

Rock On!! the film explores themes of regret and rediscovery. On Prime Video.

Delhi Belly on Prime Video stars Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Vir Das in main roles.

Udaan is a film about a boy's struggle to pursue his dreams. On Netflix.

The Lunchbox is a film about unlikely friendship which is formed through mistake.

