Top 7 films which showcase amazing human-animal bond to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2024

A look at films which showcase alluring tales of human-animal relationships that will leave you teary-eyed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chillar Party on Netflix is a story about an orphan and its pet dog.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rampage is about Davis Okoye who is friends with albino gorilla. Watch their deep bond on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Turner and Hooch on Disney Plus Hotstar is about police investigator Scott Turner and angry dog Hooch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War Horse will leave you emotionally. Watch on SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mighty Joe Young is a cute story about Jill Young and a gorilla. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunston Checks In is a heartwarming story about Kyle and Dunston’s friendship. Available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haathi Mere Saathi starring Rana Daggubati with his elephants. Watch on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 English comedies on Netflix and more OTT you’d enjoy more than Bollywood films

 

 Find Out More