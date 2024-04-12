Top 7 films which showcase amazing human-animal bond to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
A look at films which showcase alluring tales of human-animal relationships that will leave you teary-eyed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chillar Party on Netflix is a story about an orphan and its pet dog.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rampage is about Davis Okoye who is friends with albino gorilla. Watch their deep bond on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Turner and Hooch on Disney Plus Hotstar is about police investigator Scott Turner and angry dog Hooch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
War Horse will leave you emotionally. Watch on SonyLiv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mighty Joe Young is a cute story about Jill Young and a gorilla. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dunston Checks In is a heartwarming story about Kyle and Dunston’s friendship. Available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Haathi Mere Saathi starring Rana Daggubati with his elephants. Watch on JioCinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 English comedies on Netflix and more OTT you’d enjoy more than Bollywood films
Find Out More