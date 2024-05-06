Top 7 films with open ended climax on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

Aankhon Dekhi: The story revolves around Raje Bauji, a guy who, following a tragic event, chooses to trust only his own senses.

Fight Club is a somber and provocative movie about an office worker who can't sleep and starts an underground combat club.

Inception: A science fiction thriller in which a burglar using dream-sharing technology is assigned to implant a concept in the head of a CEO.

Three of Us is an Indian drama film that chronicles the dementia-stricken Shailaja's childhood memories and her painful history.

A U.S. Marshal looks into a mental institution on Shutter Island in the 1954 psychological thriller Shutter Island.

A story about obsession, jealousy, and tragedy between two rival stage magicians in Victorian London called The Prestige.

A musical romantic drama called Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat weaves together two stories of unfulfilled love weighed down by social class, caste, religion and inequality.

