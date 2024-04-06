Top 7 forgotten underrated thriller films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2024

Shaitan stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah, Shiv Pandit, Kirti Kulhari, and Neil Bhooplam in prominent roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manorama: Six Feet Under is about a struggling writer who has to investigate minister’s wife Manorama's husband’s extramarital affair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Wife's Murder on YouTube is about a man who finds his wife dead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Wife's Murder stars Anil Kapoor who is here to win hearts with his performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahasya features Ashish Vidyarthi, Tisca Chopra, and Kay Kay Menon in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaitan on Netflix is about five young friends who decide to break free from societal constraints.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahasya is inspired by the true Arushi Talwar murder case. Watch on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Johnny Gaddaar is directed by Sriram Raghavan and stars Neil Nitin Mukesh in main role. Available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

David is about a man who works for a dread mafia don. Stream on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Hasina Thi starring Urmila Matondkar, who falls in love with wealthy Karan Singh Rathod. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 best Indian crime thrillers with major twists in plots to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More