Top 7 forgotten underrated thriller films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 06, 2024
Shaitan stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah, Shiv Pandit, Kirti Kulhari, and Neil Bhooplam in prominent roles.
Manorama: Six Feet Under is about a struggling writer who has to investigate minister’s wife Manorama's husband’s extramarital affair.
My Wife's Murder on YouTube is about a man who finds his wife dead.
My Wife's Murder stars Anil Kapoor who is here to win hearts with his performance.
Rahasya features Ashish Vidyarthi, Tisca Chopra, and Kay Kay Menon in lead roles.
Shaitan on Netflix is about five young friends who decide to break free from societal constraints.
Rahasya is inspired by the true Arushi Talwar murder case. Watch on ZEE5.
Johnny Gaddaar is directed by Sriram Raghavan and stars Neil Nitin Mukesh in main role. Available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
David is about a man who works for a dread mafia don. Stream on Netflix.
Ek Hasina Thi starring Urmila Matondkar, who falls in love with wealthy Karan Singh Rathod. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
