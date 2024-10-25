Top 7 Friday October 25 releases on OTT that will keep you entertained over the weekend

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2024

Some amazing movies and web series have released on Oct 25, 2024 on OTT. Among them is Do Patti on Netflix.

The movie starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh is a mystery thriller around domestic violence and justice.

The Miranda Brothers is about two brothers whose relationship faces trouble after the death of their mother. It has released on JioCinema.

Million Dollar Listing India is now available to watch on SonyLiv. The series revolves around six competitive realtors.

The Last Night at Tremore Beach is now on Netflix. It is about a pianist who gets visions and senses trouble coming the way of his loved ones.

Hellbound season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Fans had been waiting for the second instalment for a long time now.

Like the first season, the second instalment is all about humans fighting the unearthly creatures.

Aindham Vedham is a Tamil web series. The series on Zee5 is a mythological thriller starring Sai Dhanshika and others.

The season 5 of The Legend of Hanuman is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The latest season is about Hanuman taking the Panchmukhi avatar.

Which new OTT release are you excited to watch? The weekend is definitely going to be entertaining.

