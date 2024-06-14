Top 7 highest-rated romance Korean dramas released in 2024
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 14, 2024
2024 has seen a good bunch of romance Korean dramas but with conventional and unconventional romantic stories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lovely Runner is a fantasy romance series that defies time following a top star and his fan, rated 8.9 on IMDb.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen of Tears follows the love story of the queen of department stores and the king of supermarkets, with rating of 8.2.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Marry My Husband is a time-travel drama of woman who travels back in time to seek revenge on her cheating husband, rated 7.9.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Atypical Family revolves around a family blessed with superpowers about to lose their abilities wich changes when a mysterious woman comes, rated 7.7.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Captivating the King follows a woman trying to take revenge on a king but ends up falling for him instead, also rated 7.7.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is a love story between a school teacher and her ex-student who comes back as a faculty member.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Doctor Slump follows 2 doctors who meet each other at the low point in their lives as love sparks among them, rated 7.5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: DYK about Jasprit Bumrah and his lavish lifestyle
Find Out More