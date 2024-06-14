Top 7 highest-rated romance Korean dramas released in 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2024

2024 has seen a good bunch of romance Korean dramas but with conventional and unconventional romantic stories.

Lovely Runner is a fantasy romance series that defies time following a top star and his fan, rated 8.9 on IMDb.

Queen of Tears follows the love story of the queen of department stores and the king of supermarkets, with rating of 8.2.

Marry My Husband is a time-travel drama of woman who travels back in time to seek revenge on her cheating husband, rated 7.9.

The Atypical Family revolves around a family blessed with superpowers about to lose their abilities wich changes when a mysterious woman comes, rated 7.7.

Captivating the King follows a woman trying to take revenge on a king but ends up falling for him instead, also rated 7.7.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is a love story between a school teacher and her ex-student who comes back as a faculty member.

Doctor Slump follows 2 doctors who meet each other at the low point in their lives as love sparks among them, rated 7.5.

