Top 7 highest-rated true-crime web series to watch on Jio Cinema

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2024

These are some of the highest-rated web series that you can stream on Jio Cinema.

The Raikar Case is a thrilling crime series based on the 2012 Raikar family deaths.

Lifestories: Families in Crisis is an anthology series delving into various crimes and their consequences, featuring real incidents.

India’s Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyan, hosted by Ronit Roy highlights sensational murder cases based on real-life incidents.

Buried in the Backyard is a true crime series focusing on homicide victims in the US who were killed and buried in backyards.

Inspector Avinash is based on real-life cop Avinash Mishra's struggles to combat crime in Uttar Pradesh.

True Detective, an anthology series following detectives investigating brutal murders and heinous crimes across the US.

True Detective Night: Night Country draws inspiration from real-life incidents like the Dyatlov Pass incident and the Mary Celeste ship disappearance.

