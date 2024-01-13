Top 7 Hindi crime thrillers awaited on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT in 2024
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2024
2024 is set to be a fiesta for all the OTT viewers as the year promises the continuation of some real hit series.
Many famous web series are making a comeback this year with new seasons, will they continue their great run or let us down.
Mirzapur will return with season 3 continuing the rivalry between Guddu vs. Kaleen Bhaiya on Prime Video.
Shahid Kapoor's hit debut OTT series will continue after the cliffhanger which made Farzi 2 a very highly anticipated series on Prime Video.
Delhi Crime 3, is another well-acclaimed series that delves into yet another heart wrenching investigation on Netflix.
Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 3 will see them tackle Chinese militants using biological warfare on Prime Video.
Jaideep Ahlawat's Hathiram Chaudhary is going to be back for more thrilling adventures in Pataal Lok 2 on Prime Video.
Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen's final season of Aarya will have its full focus on her fight for the safety of her family on Disney+ Hotstar.
Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti are all ready and prepared to return with another round of suspense with Asur 3 on JioCinema.
