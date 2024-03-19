Top 7 Hindi films on OTT with the perfect Holi vibes
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Enjoy the festival of colours, Holi with your friends and family by switching on these films which gives the same feels as the festival.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania(Amazon Prime Video): This romantic comedy features a lively Holi party that enhances its charm, as Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's chemistry is evident.
Bajirao Mastani (Netflix): This historical drama, which features magnificent costumes, spectacular performances, and grandiose scenes, is a must-watch at festivals.
Although not a Holi-themed movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Various platforms) features a memorable Holi song sequence amid its lavish celebrations and family dynamics.
A portrayal of friendship and social topics, Rang De Basanti (Netflix) features amazing performances, fun dance routines, and a standout Holi moment.
Mohabbatein (Amazon Prime Video): Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, this romantic comedy has poignant moments during Holi mixed in with a hint of sorrow.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Netflix): This nostalgic movie, which is great to watch with friends or a loved one, brings back fond memories of college life with a lighthearted Holi scenario.
Sholay (Amazon Prime Video): This ageless Bollywood masterpiece has a mesmerizing Holi sequence that adds to its enchantment. It features drama, humor, romance, and tragedy.
