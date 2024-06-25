Top 7 Hindi films to make you fall in love with Mumbai on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 25, 2024
Gully Boy: Highlighted the aspirations and hardships of Mumbai's underground rap scene while capturing the colorful, unadulterated spirit of the city's streets.
Ok Jaanu: Highlighted Mumbai's romantic, youthful side, presenting the city as a place where love blooms despite its busyness.
City Lights: Shown Mumbai as a city of dreams with a difficult yet hopeful landscape, it illustrated the hard reality and hopes of migrants.
Wake Up Sid: Showcased Mumbai's charm and prospects while serving as a backdrop for personal growth and self-discovery.
The Lunchbox told a touching tale of loneliness and connection set against the backdrop of Mumbai's enormity, showcasing the city's distinctive dabbawala culture.
Bombay Talkies: Honored Mumbai's illustrious film heritage by presenting multiple aspects of the city through interwoven narratives.
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: Captured the essence of adolescent friendships and romance in Mumbai, making the city a vital part in the narrative.
Enjoy these Bollywood films which make you love Mumbai more and more.
