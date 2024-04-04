Top 7 Hindi psychological thriller films to watch on YouTube and MX Player
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 04, 2024
Kriti on YouTube is about Sapan who falls in love with Kriti.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Salon is about a serial killer. You can stream it on YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rashq is about a husband who gets arrested as a suspect in his wife's murder. Watch on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One Woman Man is about Deepak's life turns hell after demise of his wife. Stream on Youtube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paat on MX Player is about a couple who decide to revisit their past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raah is about a man asking for lift. Watch on YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gutthi is a highly acclaimed short film about Anand who suffers from writer’s block. Available on YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 globally acclaimed web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Find Out More