Top 7 Hindi survival films on Netflix that will give you goosebumps
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
With their gripping narratives and survival themes, a number of Hindi movies are available on Netflix that will keep you engaged.
In the 2020 supernatural horror film Bulbbul, a young bride must deal with a string of unexplained killings in her community as she grows up in Bengal in the twentieth century.
In the 2019 psychological thriller Game Over, a masked assassin traps a lady with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) inside her house.
The 2018 dark fantasy film Tumbbad tells the story of a family searching for a cursed treasure that the gods have concealed.
In the 2018 horror comedy Stree, a female ghost that preys on young guys during a festival haunts a town. The film is based on a true occurrence.
2018's Pari is a supernatural horror film featuring Anushka Sharma as a demonic-possessed lady.
In the dystopian horror series Ghoul (2018), a terrorist is questioned by a military commander and divulges a sinister story about her past.
The 2016 psychological horror film Phobia tells the story of an agoraphobic lady who begins having weird experiences in her apartment.
