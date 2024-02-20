Top 7 Hindi survival films on Netflix that will give you goosebumps

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

With their gripping narratives and survival themes, a number of Hindi movies are available on Netflix that will keep you engaged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the 2020 supernatural horror film Bulbbul, a young bride must deal with a string of unexplained killings in her community as she grows up in Bengal in the twentieth century.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the 2019 psychological thriller Game Over, a masked assassin traps a lady with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) inside her house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 2018 dark fantasy film Tumbbad tells the story of a family searching for a cursed treasure that the gods have concealed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the 2018 horror comedy Stree, a female ghost that preys on young guys during a festival haunts a town. The film is based on a true occurrence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2018's Pari is a supernatural horror film featuring Anushka Sharma as a demonic-possessed lady.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the dystopian horror series Ghoul (2018), a terrorist is questioned by a military commander and divulges a sinister story about her past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 2016 psychological horror film Phobia tells the story of an agoraphobic lady who begins having weird experiences in her apartment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 most expensive things Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant and others own

 

 Find Out More