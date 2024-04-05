Top 7 Hindi web series about psychopath serial killers that will send shivers down your spine
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is a shocking tale of a serial killer who leaves women to die in public toilet. Stars Vijay Verma and more.
Auto Shankar on Zee5 is about an auto driver who becomes the most dreaded serial killer.
Duranga is a crime thriller on Zee5. The story revolves around investigation of a serial killer leading to a chilling mystery.
Hasmukh on Netflix is about a comedian who turns into a serial killer only to keep his comedy streak going.
Asur series on JioCinema is about the good and the evil. The series which also dwells into mythology is one of the best crime thrillers ever made.
Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore on Netflix is a documentary. It is about a police officer named Umesh who turned into a ruthless serial killer.
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer is also a docuseries. It is about a suspicious dairy of a man that reveals the shocking details of crimes committed.
Drishtibhram on MX Player is about an interrogation of a serial killer that leaves the investigator with series of questions!
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is on Disney+Hotstar. The story revolves around a criminal who kills police officers.
The Stoneman Murders on JioCinema is inspired by true events. It is about a serial killer who killed many in Mumbai, Calcutta from 1985 to 1989.
