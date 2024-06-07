Top 7 Hindi web series with queer representation to watch this Pride Month
Nishant
| Jun 07, 2024
As Pride Month caves in, we take a look at some of the Hindi Indian that broke the norms and portrayed queer relationships.
Made in Heaven follows Tara and Karan, two wedding planners navigating the complexities of modern Indian marriages featuring Karan as a gay man.
The Married Woman explores the evolving relationship between Astha, a conventional housewife, and Peeplika, an artist with a free spirit.
His Story centers on Kunal and Sakshi, a married couple whose life is turned upside down when Kunal’s secret relationship with a man is revealed.
Romil and Jugal portrays the romance between Romil, a Punjabi man, and Jugal, a South Indian man exploring their relationship.
Class delves into the lives of students at an elite Indian school. It features a diverse cast, including LGBTQ+ characters, and explores their struggles with identity.
Four More Shots Please follows the lives of four women navigating their personal and professional challenges with Umang being a bisexual woman.
The third season of the cricket web series, Inside Edge also featurez a gay relationship.
